Super Zero Protocol (SERO) Market Cap Reaches $59.66 Million

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 28th. One Super Zero Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000375 BTC on popular exchanges. Super Zero Protocol has a market cap of $59.66 million and approximately $1.93 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Super Zero Protocol has traded down 12.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,227.95 or 0.06621410 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65.03 or 0.00133388 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Super Zero Protocol

SERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 631,081,378 coins and its circulating supply is 326,657,416 coins. The official website for Super Zero Protocol is sero.cash . Super Zero Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

Super Zero Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Super Zero Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Super Zero Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

