Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 836,162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,322 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.40% of Surgery Partners worth $55,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 54,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,659,000 after buying an additional 11,719 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 4,017 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 589.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 7,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 6,751 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,650,000. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,515,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Surgery Partners news, Director Teresa Deluca sold 2,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $166,010.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,429.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Surgery Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.17.

Shares of SGRY stock opened at $47.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.17 and a 52 week high of $69.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -18.98 and a beta of 3.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.67.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.32). Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 4.95% and a negative return on equity of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $543.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.08 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

