Swap (XWP) Price Reaches $0.0258 on Major Exchanges

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. One Swap coin can currently be bought for $0.0258 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Swap has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. Swap has a total market capitalization of $357,255.78 and $902.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Swap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002344 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.61 or 0.00052665 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.52 or 0.00132683 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.43 or 0.00151007 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003416 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48,646.79 or 1.00047661 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,234.21 or 0.06651515 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $484.31 or 0.00996034 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Swap Profile

Swap’s total supply is 13,867,130 coins. The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Swap is swap.fyi

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s. “

Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Swap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.