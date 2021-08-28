Swipe (SXP) Market Capitalization Tops $726.87 Million

Swipe (CURRENCY:SXP) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 28th. Over the last seven days, Swipe has traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar. Swipe has a total market capitalization of $726.87 million and $123.76 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swipe coin can now be purchased for $3.88 or 0.00007936 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.75 or 0.00052680 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003004 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00013910 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.81 or 0.00052793 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $366.19 or 0.00749162 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.87 or 0.00099977 BTC.

About Swipe

Swipe is a coin. It was first traded on August 16th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 285,368,789 coins and its circulating supply is 187,368,789 coins. Swipe’s official website is swipe.io/token . Swipe’s official Twitter account is @SwipeWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Swipe is medium.com/SwipeWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Swipe will create a platform that will be accessible to users worldwide via an Apple or Android device which enables them to buy, sell, or pay with cryptocurrencies at millions of locations. The plan to execute this vision starts with creating a highly-secure bank-grade digital Wallet infrastructure that will host multiple blockchain systems tied to a traditional debit card. With these two products, users will be able to buy or sell cryptocurrencies to traditional fiat and they may link it to their traditional bank accounts while having the ability to store these cryptocurrencies on the Wallet to spend it via the debit card at millions of locations worldwide. The ecosystem powering the product line will be fueled by its native cryptocurrency Swipe Token (SXP), which will be used as gas throughout the whole platform as gas. For every interaction on the network, it will require SXP to perform the transaction similar to gas on Ethereum. “

Buying and Selling Swipe

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swipe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swipe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

