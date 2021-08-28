Switch Market Cap Tops $252,233.04 (ESH)

Switch (CURRENCY:ESH) traded 21.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 28th. One Switch coin can now be bought for $0.0208 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Switch has a total market capitalization of $252,233.04 and approximately $167,050.00 worth of Switch was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Switch has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $193.07 or 0.00396037 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000231 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000081 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001734 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $514.24 or 0.01054856 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004147 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Switch Coin Profile

Switch is a coin. Switch’s total supply is 12,113,793 coins. Switch’s official Twitter account is @switchag and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Switch is www.switch.ag . Switch’s official message board is medium.com/@switchag

According to CryptoCompare, “Switch is a way to buy and sell tokens, and a whole lot more. On Switch, in addition to trading over 100 tokens directly against each other, users can buy gift cards, gamble, and more. “

Buying and Selling Switch

