Sylo (SYLO) 1-Day Volume Tops $400,474.00

Sylo (CURRENCY:SYLO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 28th. Sylo has a market cap of $13.23 million and approximately $400,474.00 worth of Sylo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sylo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Sylo has traded 6.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Sylo alerts:

XIO (XIO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001194 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000020 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000029 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Sylo Coin Profile

Sylo (CRYPTO:SYLO) is a coin. Its launch date was September 21st, 2018. Sylo’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,431,617,492 coins. Sylo’s official Twitter account is @sylo and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sylo’s official website is www.sylo.io . Sylo’s official message board is medium.com/sylo-io . The Reddit community for Sylo is https://reddit.com/r/sylo_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sylo Protocol is a decentralized communication protocol that facilitates safe and standardized connectivity between users and Connected Applications on the Sylo network. Development is underway to implement the Sylo Protocol as a fully decentralized autonomous communication, storage, and payment network able to be utilized by third-party Connected Applications. The Sylo main token (SYLO) will be a utility token used to access and fuel the Sylo Protocol in a fully decentralized, blockchain context. SYLOs will be required to access the Sylo Protocol, and to enable real-time communication (video, voice, messaging, data streaming), charged communications, and for decentralized storage, profile and address book management. “

Buying and Selling Sylo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sylo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sylo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sylo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sylo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sylo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.