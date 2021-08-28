Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Shares Purchased by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 962.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,007 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $3,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYNH. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Syneos Health by 0.9% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,866,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Syneos Health by 29.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,410,000 after buying an additional 13,872 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in Syneos Health by 86.0% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 714,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,195,000 after buying an additional 330,429 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Syneos Health by 45.4% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 3,006 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in Syneos Health by 6.3% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 215,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,375,000 after buying an additional 12,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

NASDAQ SYNH opened at $91.98 on Friday. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.26 and a 12 month high of $93.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.06 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.38.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Syneos Health news, major shareholder International Corp/Ma Advent sold 6,307,489 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.20, for a total transaction of $512,168,106.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 4,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $420,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,350,309 shares of company stock worth $515,935,840 over the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SYNH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.10.

Syneos Health Profile

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.