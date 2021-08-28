Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,058 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $8,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 12,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 3,325 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.57, for a total value of $1,065,895.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.43, for a total transaction of $98,093.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,057,481.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 341,467 shares of company stock worth $106,713,948. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on SNPS shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. HSBC reiterated an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $314.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Synopsys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.75.

Shares of SNPS opened at $331.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.13, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $287.62. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $193.55 and a twelve month high of $333.46.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

