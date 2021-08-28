Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Position Increased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 21.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,308,414 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 232,044 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.88% of Synovus Financial worth $57,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Synovus Financial by 4.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 393,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,999,000 after buying an additional 16,060 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Synovus Financial by 2.4% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 155,243 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,103,000 after buying an additional 3,665 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Synovus Financial by 5.2% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 258,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,333,000 after buying an additional 12,841 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 222.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,053 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 26,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $250,000. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Synovus Financial news, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $66,420.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,787 shares in the company, valued at $2,735,928.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNV opened at $44.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. Synovus Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $19.39 and a twelve month high of $50.51.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.17. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 28.77% and a return on equity of 14.65%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.77%.

SNV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $54.50 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synovus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.15.

Synovus Financial Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

