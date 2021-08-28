Synthomer (LON:SYNT) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $525.64

Shares of Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 525.64 ($6.87) and traded as high as GBX 543.50 ($7.10). Synthomer shares last traded at GBX 540 ($7.06), with a volume of 378,955 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on SYNT. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Synthomer from GBX 520 ($6.79) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on shares of Synthomer in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.49) price target on shares of Synthomer in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Synthomer from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 750 ($9.80) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Synthomer to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 550 ($7.19) in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 583.13 ($7.62).

The stock has a market cap of £2.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 525.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.87.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of GBX 8.70 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This is a boost from Synthomer’s previous dividend of $8.60. This represents a yield of 1.63%. Synthomer’s payout ratio is 0.06%.

About Synthomer (LON:SYNT)

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Belgium, Malaysia, China, the United States, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, and Acrylate Monomers.

