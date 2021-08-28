T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,785 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 794 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the first quarter worth $594,000,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 24.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,960,073 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,247,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,835 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 62.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,848,745 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $607,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858,726 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 577.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,023,799 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $253,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 18.1% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 10,285,244 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,288,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,763 shares in the last quarter. 36.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TMUS stock opened at $138.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.56 and a 1 year high of $150.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.35 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $144.32.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $19.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $2,852,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 15,970 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total value of $2,325,072.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,281,101.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,970 shares of company stock valued at $7,050,902. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

TMUS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. HSBC upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. DZ Bank began coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.44.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

