Tachyon Protocol (IPX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $10.99 Million

Tachyon Protocol (CURRENCY:IPX) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 28th. Over the last week, Tachyon Protocol has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Tachyon Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0412 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular exchanges. Tachyon Protocol has a total market capitalization of $10.99 million and approximately $401,609.00 worth of Tachyon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Tachyon Protocol

IPX is a coin. It was first traded on October 18th, 2019. Tachyon Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 266,858,531 coins. The official message board for Tachyon Protocol is medium.com/tachyon-protocol . Tachyon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @tachyon_eco and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tachyon Protocol’s official website is tachyon.eco . The Reddit community for Tachyon Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/TachyonIPX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tachyon Protocol is a decentralized internet protocol that aims to create a Libre, Secure and Private Internet for the users. Based on Tachyon Protocol, the Next-Gen VPN, IoT, DeFi, Storage, CDN, DNS and other Apps will benefit 900 million users at least. “

Buying and Selling Tachyon Protocol

