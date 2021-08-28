Tadpole Finance (TAD) Price Tops $12.65

Tadpole Finance (CURRENCY:TAD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 28th. During the last week, Tadpole Finance has traded down 2.5% against the dollar. One Tadpole Finance coin can currently be bought for about $12.65 or 0.00025867 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tadpole Finance has a total market cap of $2.91 million and $9,520.00 worth of Tadpole Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.89 or 0.00052945 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.88 or 0.00132696 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.11 or 0.00151590 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003391 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48,742.03 or 0.99694337 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,243.29 or 0.06633646 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $486.02 or 0.00994071 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 91.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Tadpole Finance

Tadpole Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 230,376 coins. The official message board for Tadpole Finance is medium.com/@tadpolefinance/announcing-tadpole-finance-a680dca8ff9b . The official website for Tadpole Finance is tadpole.finance/index.html . Tadpole Finance’s official Twitter account is @TadpoleFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Tadpole Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tadpole Finance directly using US dollars.

