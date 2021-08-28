Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) is Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd’s 8th Largest Position

Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 277,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,658 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises about 5.5% of Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $33,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.9% during the first quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.8% during the first quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 5,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 51.9% during the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 12.5% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.05 target price on the stock. Argus started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Susquehanna raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.72.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $118.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,827,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,557,241. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $76.17 and a 12-month high of $142.20. The firm has a market cap of $614.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.89.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 38.14%. The company had revenue of $372.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.4941 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.59%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

