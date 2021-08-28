Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TYOYY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TYOYY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the July 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Taiyo Yuden from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

Get Taiyo Yuden alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:TYOYY traded up $3.48 on Friday, hitting $220.98. The company had a trading volume of 32 shares, compared to its average volume of 167. Taiyo Yuden has a 1-year low of $114.00 and a 1-year high of $233.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $205.53.

Taiyo Yuden Co, Ltd. engages in manufacture and sale of electronic components. Its products include ceramic capacitors, inductors, noise suppression components, multilayer ceramic devices, chip antennas, and wireless modules. The company was founded by Hikohachi Sato on March 23, 1950 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Further Reading: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Taiyo Yuden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiyo Yuden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.