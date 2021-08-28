Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) Short Interest Update

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,182,200 shares, a drop of 50.6% from the July 29th total of 2,392,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 19.8 days.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TNEYF. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$2.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tamarack Valley Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.38.

OTCMKTS TNEYF traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.93. 25,614 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,061. Tamarack Valley Energy has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $3.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.00.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. is an oil and gas exploration and production company, which engages in the identification, evaluation, and operation of resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. Its portfolio includes Cardium Oil, and Viking Oil. The company was founded on March 6, 2002 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

