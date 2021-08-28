Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $166.81

Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 166.81 ($2.18) and traded as high as GBX 182.55 ($2.39). Taylor Wimpey shares last traded at GBX 180.65 ($2.36), with a volume of 4,989,236 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TW shares. Liberum Capital lifted their price objective on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 185 ($2.42) to GBX 195 ($2.55) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 195 ($2.55) to GBX 205 ($2.68) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 193 ($2.52).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 166.81. The stock has a market cap of £6.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 5.31 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.14 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.51%. Taylor Wimpey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.15%.

Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW)

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

