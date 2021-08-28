Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) will announce earnings of ($1.02) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Taysha Gene Therapies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.12) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.93). Taysha Gene Therapies posted earnings per share of ($1.28) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Taysha Gene Therapies will report full year earnings of ($4.04) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.24) to ($3.55). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($4.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.74) to ($3.72). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Taysha Gene Therapies.

Get Taysha Gene Therapies alerts:

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.25).

TSHA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities started coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on Taysha Gene Therapies from $67.50 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.31.

In other news, CFO Kamran Alam sold 11,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total value of $198,675.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 319,928 shares in the company, valued at $5,368,391.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 138.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 140.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 8.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 10.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the period. 44.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TSHA opened at $19.70 on Friday. Taysha Gene Therapies has a fifty-two week low of $15.50 and a fifty-two week high of $33.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $756.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.51.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

Further Reading: Net Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Taysha Gene Therapies (TSHA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.