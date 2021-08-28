TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Stock Holdings Increased by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,896 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $11,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,654,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in TE Connectivity by 2.6% during the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 8,081 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in TE Connectivity by 45.5% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,975 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the second quarter valued at approximately $585,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in TE Connectivity by 23.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 412,894 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $55,827,000 after acquiring an additional 78,027 shares in the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TEL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.08.

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 100,000 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.31, for a total transaction of $14,831,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Daniel J. Phelan purchased 231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $150.25 per share, for a total transaction of $34,707.75. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,131,187.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $152.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $142.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.59. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $90.88 and a 1 year high of $153.48.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 20.47%. On average, analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the electronics maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

Further Reading: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.