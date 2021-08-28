TE-FOOD (TONE) Trading Up 13.5% This Week

TE-FOOD (CURRENCY:TONE) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 28th. One TE-FOOD coin can now be purchased for $0.0359 or 0.00000074 BTC on major exchanges. TE-FOOD has a total market cap of $20.44 million and approximately $76,311.00 worth of TE-FOOD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TE-FOOD has traded up 13.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About TE-FOOD

TONE is a coin. Its launch date was September 14th, 2017. TE-FOOD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 568,723,686 coins. TE-FOOD’s official Twitter account is @TE_FOOD and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TE-FOOD is /r/TE_FOOD . TE-FOOD’s official website is www.te-food.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TE-FOOD is a food traceability system. It's a ready product with the live operation. Started in 2016, it serves more than 6000 business customers and handles 400,000 transactions every day. TE-FOOD provides all tools and applications for complete supply chains to implement successful traceability for their desired scope. TE-FOOD enables supply chain-wide collaboration with end-to-end operational visibility and process control. TFOOD is an asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the TE-FOOD platform. “

Buying and Selling TE-FOOD

