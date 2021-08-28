Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 119,519 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,718,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,519 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.11% of NIO worth $91,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NIO. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of NIO during the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of NIO by 89.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 293,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 138,827 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of NIO by 1,150.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIO by 129.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NIO by 63.4% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 6,121 shares during the last quarter. 28.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of NIO from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a report on Thursday, August 12th. BOCOM International assumed coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. upgraded shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $57.60 to $58.30 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of NIO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIO has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.96.

NIO traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,496,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,932,539. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.48. Nio Inc – has a one year low of $15.61 and a one year high of $66.99. The stock has a market cap of $59.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.76 and a beta of 2.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.97.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.12. NIO had a negative net margin of 29.68% and a negative return on equity of 36.97%. Analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

