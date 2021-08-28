Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 16,457 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 493,135 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,457 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $57,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% during the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,812,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,282 shares in the company, valued at $6,785,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,117,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,100 shares of company stock worth $5,910,308 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABT. Raymond James boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Cowen boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.44.

ABT traded down $0.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $124.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,094,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,473,257. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $100.34 and a twelve month high of $128.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.66.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

