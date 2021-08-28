Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 20,898 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 287,881 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,898 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in PayPal were worth $83,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PYPL. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 566.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 218.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 74.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James reduced their target price on PayPal from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price (up from $310.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company. PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.74.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.77, for a total transaction of $2,677,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 258,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,205,156.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,548,106.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 51,314 shares of company stock worth $14,141,623 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $4.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $278.33. The company had a trading volume of 3,916,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,633,810. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $287.01. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $171.63 and a one year high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

