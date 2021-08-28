Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,893 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.44% of NVR worth $79,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Birinyi Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 100.0% in the second quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in shares of NVR in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,777,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 22.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,182 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,798,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in NVR in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in NVR by 39.0% in the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. 76.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVR stock traded up $36.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $5,139.27. The stock had a trading volume of 10,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,539. NVR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3,823.31 and a 52-week high of $5,332.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5,066.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 5.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.03.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $82.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $72.43 by $10.02. NVR had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 37.37%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $42.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 348.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 92 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,260.00, for a total value of $483,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 918 shares in the company, valued at $4,828,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

