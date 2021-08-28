Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stock Holdings in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,712,885 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,634 shares during the period. IAA accounts for 0.5% of Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 1.27% of IAA worth $93,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of IAA in the 1st quarter worth $1,240,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of IAA by 2,573.4% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 165,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,129,000 after buying an additional 159,369 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of IAA by 134.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 100,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,675,000 after buying an additional 57,581 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of IAA by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 385,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,048,000 after buying an additional 32,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in shares of IAA by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 6,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IAA alerts:

Shares of IAA stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.45. 566,118 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 980,741. IAA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.34 and a 12-month high of $66.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.87. The company has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 1.73.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.14. IAA had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 266.73%. The firm had revenue of $445.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that IAA, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

IAA Profile

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of global customers, provide buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

Featured Article: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for IAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.