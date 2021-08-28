Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 885,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,026 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 0.8% of Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $137,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Eagle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth approximately $3,771,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.6% in the first quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 46,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at $3,915,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 315,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,991,000 after buying an additional 3,189 shares during the period. 66.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:JPM traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $163.05. 8,780,185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,000,332. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $91.38 and a one year high of $167.44. The company has a market cap of $487.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $154.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The company had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Atlantic Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

