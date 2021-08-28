Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 3,046 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,511 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,046 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.24% of ANSYS worth $71,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in ANSYS by 12.3% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,063 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,757,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in ANSYS by 6.3% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,369 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier acquired a new stake in ANSYS during the second quarter worth $1,549,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in ANSYS by 1.6% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 291,638 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $101,216,000 after buying an additional 4,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in ANSYS during the second quarter worth $18,624,000. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ANSS traded up $3.71 on Friday, hitting $365.02. 375,323 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,070. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $357.51. The company has a market cap of $31.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $292.79 and a 1-year high of $413.19.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $452.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.34 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. On average, analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ANSS shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $389.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. ANSYS has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $349.75.

In other ANSYS news, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 63,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.07, for a total value of $23,200,724.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,351 shares of company stock valued at $23,756,925 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

