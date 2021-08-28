Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 50,608 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,187,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,608 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 0.5% of Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $92,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MRK. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 19,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Monticello Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Monticello Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

MRK traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $76.30. 6,010,006 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,280,686. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.71 and a 12 month high of $87.80. The company has a market cap of $193.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.84, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.14.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 43.77%.

MRK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.85.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Read More: What is the return on assets formula?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.