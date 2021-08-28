Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys New Shares in Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,092,000 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock, valued at approximately $52,132,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 1.44% of Poshmark at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POSH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Poshmark in the first quarter valued at $39,539,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Poshmark during the first quarter worth $22,330,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Poshmark during the first quarter worth $22,120,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Poshmark during the first quarter worth $9,710,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Poshmark during the first quarter worth $7,187,000. 7.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Poshmark from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Poshmark from $83.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Poshmark from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Poshmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Poshmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.88.

POSH stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.50. The company had a trading volume of 632,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,332. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.24. Poshmark, Inc. has a one year low of $25.62 and a one year high of $104.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion and a PE ratio of 22.80.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $81.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.33 million. Poshmark’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Poshmark, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Anan Kashyap sold 6,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $267,584.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Manish Chandra sold 3,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $144,716.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 89,648 shares of company stock worth $3,456,522.

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

