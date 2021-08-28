Teacher Retirement System of Texas Cuts Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,414,048 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 438,122 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Intel were worth $79,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INTC. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 125.9% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 75.0% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 270.4% during the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 1,200 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.56.

INTC stock traded up $0.76 on Friday, hitting $53.89. The company had a trading volume of 16,524,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,030,197. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.71. The company has a market capitalization of $218.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

