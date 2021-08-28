Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 614,045 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,456 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $60,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Centiva Capital LP increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 152.2% in the 1st quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 8,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 179.1% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 67.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $2,176,410.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $102.10. 2,994,392 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,406,932. The company has a market cap of $159.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.62. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.93 and a 12-month high of $103.00.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 91.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. Research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.84%.

PM has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays set a $98.59 target price on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.47.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

