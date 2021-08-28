Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Stock Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 674,951 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 33,944 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.29% of AMETEK worth $90,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AME. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in AMETEK by 374.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

AME has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. AMETEK has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.50.

In other AMETEK news, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.44, for a total value of $400,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,692,549.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 39,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.76, for a total value of $5,422,534.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,917,468.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE AME traded up $0.86 on Friday, reaching $136.84. 505,095 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 948,210. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.90 and a fifty-two week high of $140.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $135.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $31.64 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.34.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 20.25%.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

