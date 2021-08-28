Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $117.65 Million Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 871,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,065 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble accounts for 0.6% of Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $117,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 57.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $1,440,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 7,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total transaction of $1,101,836.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 541,024 shares of company stock valued at $77,277,688. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of The Procter & Gamble stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $142.31. 4,741,264 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,044,100. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.59. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $121.54 and a one year high of $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $348.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The company had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a $0.8698 dividend. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.48%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PG shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Erste Group upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.58.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

