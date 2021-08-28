Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $149.89 Million Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,262,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,142 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange comprises about 0.8% of Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.22% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $149,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,495,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,364,000 after buying an additional 17,658 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,066,000 after buying an additional 3,266 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 178.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 93,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,455,000 after buying an additional 59,968 shares during the period. 83.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ICE stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $118.41. 1,598,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,335,816. The business’s 50-day moving average is $118.52. The company has a market capitalization of $66.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 0.72. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.41 and a twelve month high of $122.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 13.16%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 29.27%.

In related news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total transaction of $240,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,758 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.48, for a total transaction of $206,529.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,645 shares of company stock worth $673,410. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.50.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

