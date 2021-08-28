Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $276 Million Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 793,750 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 81,377 shares during the period. Facebook makes up 1.5% of Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Facebook were worth $275,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the 1st quarter worth $12,300,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Facebook by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $30,792,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802,398 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,213,078 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,948,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380,105 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,662,359 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,667,735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Facebook by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,997,228 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,471,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,368 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.00, for a total transaction of $91,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,938 shares in the company, valued at $4,345,432. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total transaction of $490,705.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,640,945 shares of company stock worth $922,509,108. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $395.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.85.

FB stock traded up $8.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $372.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,219,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,715,779. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.13 and a 52 week high of $377.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $355.07.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. Equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

