Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $55.09 Million Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 386,860 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,483 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Applied Materials were worth $55,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 32,106 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 42,159 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,003,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,807,000. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 183.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 5,153 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 3,335 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMAT shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.59.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.03, for a total transaction of $1,863,405.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 74,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $10,433,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 288,671 shares of company stock worth $40,557,435 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $4.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $136.55. The stock had a trading volume of 8,413,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,754,844. The company has a market cap of $124.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $135.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.98. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.15 and a twelve month high of $146.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.13. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 49.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.02%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.