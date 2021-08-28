Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $55.40 Million Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 157,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,466 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.05% of Deere & Company worth $55,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $3,612,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 43,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,491,000 after purchasing an additional 13,725 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 13,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.1% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 178,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,911,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benson Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter worth $4,101,000. 58.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $2,382,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tami A. Erwin bought 275 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $359.61 per share, for a total transaction of $98,892.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $379.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,115,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,717,672. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $207.77 and a 52 week high of $400.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $358.44. The firm has a market cap of $118.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.05.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 18.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 41.43%.

DE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $389.00 to $455.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.52.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

