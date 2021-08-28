Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $73.11 Million Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,401 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 11,012 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Netflix were worth $73,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 423.1% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Netflix from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $620.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $342.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Netflix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $610.23.

NFLX stock traded up $8.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $558.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,252,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,098,779. The company has a market capitalization of $247.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $527.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $458.60 and a 12 month high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $479,040.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total value of $4,600,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,088.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

