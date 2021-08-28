Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $86.45 Million Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,631,039 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 91,662 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $86,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 87.8% during the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 494 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 43.2% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its position in Cisco Systems by 48.4% during the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 705 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 65.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.02. 14,795,234 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,271,477. The company has a market cap of $248.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $35.28 and a one year high of $60.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.98.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $56.00 target price on Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.80.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total value of $186,319.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,717,541. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 50,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 117,512 shares of company stock valued at $6,736,902. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Featured Article: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.