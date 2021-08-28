Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $96.14 Million Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 326,129 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 34,529 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for about 0.5% of Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.05% of Accenture worth $96,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in Accenture by 750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Shares of Accenture stock traded up $2.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $335.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,126,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,934,805. The company has a market cap of $213.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $314.13. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $210.42 and a 52 week high of $335.91.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

ACN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Societe Generale lifted their price objective on Accenture from $313.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Accenture from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, lifted their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.57.

In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.05, for a total transaction of $201,424.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total value of $825,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,165,267.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,993 shares of company stock worth $6,194,020 in the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

Read More: What is the return on assets formula?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.