Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 212.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 444,818 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 302,560 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.27% of Teradyne worth $59,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 130.8% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the second quarter worth $39,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 46.0% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the first quarter worth $57,000. 83.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on TER. Susquehanna raised Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $148.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:TER traded up $5.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $122.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,406,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,685,299. The business has a 50 day moving average of $124.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.74. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.07 and a 1 year high of $147.90. The firm has a market cap of $20.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.28.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.16. Teradyne had a return on equity of 41.35% and a net margin of 27.65%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is 8.66%.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

Featured Article: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.