Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 121,124 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,818 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Intuit were worth $59,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Intuit during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Intuit during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $474.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $511.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $510.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Intuit has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $547.95.

In other news, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 665 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total value of $316,054.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,410.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total transaction of $531,388.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,614.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

INTU stock traded up $13.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $565.94. 1,414,248 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,260,782. The firm has a market cap of $154.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.56, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $295.37 and a twelve month high of $582.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $518.43.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.98%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

