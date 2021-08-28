Teacher Retirement System of Texas Lowers Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,997 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 48,878 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $67,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TMO. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 577.8% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 914.3% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 71 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 58.7% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 65.0% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 66 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TMO traded down $4.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $548.51. The stock had a trading volume of 846,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,622,911. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $215.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $526.97. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $401.07 and a 52-week high of $560.70.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 22.47%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.32%.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total transaction of $306,900.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total value of $5,390,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TMO has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Argus boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $544.71.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

