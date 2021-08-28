Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 11,896 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 254,074 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,896 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for approximately 0.5% of Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Mastercard were worth $92,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weaver Consulting Group raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

NYSE:MA traded up $2.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $355.73. 3,698,298 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,715,983. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $372.69. The firm has a market cap of $351.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.41, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.18. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $281.20 and a twelve month high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.37%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $152,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,646 shares in the company, valued at $43,565,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total transaction of $28,347,716.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 876,377 shares of company stock valued at $330,177,910 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.00.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Further Reading: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.