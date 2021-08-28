Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 130,459 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 126.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 233,359 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 130,459 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in SEA were worth $64,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SE. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in SEA by 130.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,289,256 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $734,261,000 after buying an additional 1,861,814 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SEA in the first quarter worth $367,557,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of SEA by 64.5% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,171,074 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $707,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,602 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of SEA by 60,382.4% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,167,916 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $260,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,985 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of SEA by 8.3% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,603,704 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,143,835,000 after purchasing an additional 733,740 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. New Street Research initiated coverage on SEA in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on SEA in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on SEA from $260.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on SEA from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.17.

SE traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $321.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,903,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,691,927. Sea Limited has a twelve month low of $135.28 and a twelve month high of $328.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $289.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.67 and a beta of 1.30.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 26.46% and a negative return on equity of 64.29%. The company’s revenue was up 158.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.68) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

