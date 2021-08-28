Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 218,752 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 741,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 218,752 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.09% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $60,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Usca Ria LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 34,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 385,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,407,000 after purchasing an additional 7,774 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 179,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,147,000 after purchasing an additional 19,180 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth about $29,561,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 62,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,913,000 after buying an additional 4,272 shares in the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CL shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.54.

In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total transaction of $1,605,141.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 1,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total value of $148,081.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,919,448.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CL stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $77.44. The company had a trading volume of 2,294,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,397,795. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.84. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $74.14 and a 12 month high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 293.48% and a net margin of 15.98%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

