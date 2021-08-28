Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 253,821 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,091,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 253,821 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Bank of America were worth $86,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 67,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,798,000 after acquiring an additional 3,848 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 8,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,405,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,932,000 after acquiring an additional 37,166 shares in the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Bank of America by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 788,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,491,000 after purchasing an additional 20,760 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAC traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.49. 46,468,554 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,768,391. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.98. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $22.95 and a 1 year high of $43.49. The stock has a market cap of $357.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Truist started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.06.

In other Bank of America news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at $13,473,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

