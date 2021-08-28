Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Position in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) by 15,264.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,116,717 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,083,415 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 1.60% of Sabre worth $63,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SABR. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Sabre by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 264,085 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,911,000 after buying an additional 93,300 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Sabre in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,343,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its stake in Sabre by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Sabre by 493.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 76,901 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 63,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Sabre by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 17,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sabre from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Sabre from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Sabre stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.28. The company had a trading volume of 6,748,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,172,303. Sabre Co. has a 1-year low of $5.50 and a 1-year high of $16.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 2.23.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.07. Sabre had a negative net margin of 83.81% and a negative return on equity of 442.63%. The firm had revenue of $419.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.30) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 405.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sabre Co. will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sabre news, EVP David J. Shirk sold 48,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $674,338.00. Also, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $280,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,094,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,341,665.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,167 shares of company stock valued at $1,179,888 in the last quarter. 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

