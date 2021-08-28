Teacher Retirement System of Texas Reduces Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 295,725 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 96,098 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.06% of Target worth $71,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 1,562.3% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,514,325 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $894,152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,242,754 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Target by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,768,116 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,678,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633,495 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Target by 619.4% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,658,670 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $328,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428,121 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Target by 3,162.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 750,108 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $148,574,000 after acquiring an additional 727,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 269.0% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 988,070 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $195,707,000 after acquiring an additional 720,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 3,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.93, for a total transaction of $785,790.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,017 shares in the company, valued at $16,244,112.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.20, for a total value of $3,650,792.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,744 shares of company stock worth $27,956,684 over the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TGT stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $249.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,661,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,479,415. The firm has a market cap of $123.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.00. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $143.38 and a 1 year high of $267.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.25.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.03 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 12.78 EPS for the current year.

Target announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to purchase up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Target’s payout ratio is 38.22%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TGT shares. UBS Group raised Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price objective on Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Target from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.30.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

