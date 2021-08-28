Teacher Retirement System of Texas Reduces Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 183,271 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 11,325 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for 0.7% of Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Tesla were worth $124,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Tesla by 56.0% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Tesla during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Tesla during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co grew its position in Tesla by 53.1% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 49 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. 39.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $1,200.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Tesla in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $700.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Tesla from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $585.89.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $672.59, for a total value of $840,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,257 shares in the company, valued at $36,492,715.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.84, for a total value of $1,065,753.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,705,154.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 55,175 shares of company stock valued at $38,151,862 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $10.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $711.92. 13,833,763 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,007,631. The company has a market capitalization of $704.81 billion, a PE ratio of 370.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $677.43. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $329.88 and a one year high of $900.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

